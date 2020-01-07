Pakistan Air Force FT-7 jet crashes on training mission

The PAF spokesperson said two pilots on board the FT-7 trainer jet, were killed in the incident.

According to initial reports, Flying Officer Ibad and Squadron Leader Haris could not survive the crash.

The plane was on a routine training flight when it met with the incident. The aircraft took off from M. M. Alam Airbase and crashed near the airbase due to some technical fault before landing.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started investigation of the matter.

In 2018, PAF lost two pilots near Peshawar Air Base on 26th June. The jet crashed during a regular training mission.

