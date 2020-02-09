Feb 9, 2020, 1:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83667363
1 Persons

Tags

Ghaem-Maghami becomes champion of Fajr International chess cup

Ghaem-Maghami becomes champion of Fajr International chess cup

Zahedan, Feb 9, IRNA – The head of sports office of southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan said on Sunday that Ehsan Ghaem-Maghami became the champion of 28th Fajr Cup International Chess Festival in Chabahar Port, southeastern Iran.

Adham Kord-e Zaboli told IRNA that it was the first time that Chabahar hosted the games.

Kord-e Zaboli said that more than 100 chess players from Iran, Spain, Afghanistan, the US, Armenia, and Azerbaijan attended the event on February 3-9.

He said that the games had nine rounds and Ghaem-Maghami became the champion with eight wins. Two other Iranian players, namely Moasoud Mossadeghpour and Pouria Darini, became second and third respectively.

9417**1416

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 9 =