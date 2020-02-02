35th Fajr Music Fest to host 8 foreign bands

The foreign bands will also accompany the symphonic orchestra in the first day of the festival in Vahdat Hall.

The Jazz trio by from Luca Aquino Italy, Accordions-Saxophone Duet by Pirani/Parisien, Recital Piano by Florian Novak, Palvan Hamidov from Turkmenistan, String Duet by Avner from Austria, Zabet Nanbizade from Azerbaijan and Dhafer Youssef from Tunisia will perform in Milad Concert Hall.

The Russian soloist will also perform in Fajr festival.

Fajr International Music Festival is Iran's most prestigious Music Festival founded in 1986.

The festival is affiliated with UNESCO and includes national and international competition sections. Since its establishment, many musicians from several countries like Austria, Germany, France participated in the event.

