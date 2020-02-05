29th Fajr International Badminton Championship underway in Iran

Inaugural ceremony of the 29th Fajr International Badminton Competition was held in Shahid Dastgheib Hall of Shiraz on the occasion of the celebration of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in presence of representatives of 14 countries. Shiraz, Iran, February 5, 2020. IRNA/Reza Ghaderi.
