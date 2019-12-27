21 countries to attend Int'l Badminton Championships in Shiraz

Mahvash Khorraminejad, who in charge of Fars province Badminton Department's Public Relations said on Thursday that since the competitions will provide an opportunity for the teams to book a place in Tokyo Olympic 2020, it is anticipated that the number of participating countries to increase before the event to be started on February 4.

Participating countries include the US, India, Slovakia, Luxemburg, Vietnam, Moldavia, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Czech, Malaysia, Azerbaijan Republic, Austria, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Island and the Netherlands, she said.

Necessary arrangements have been made to host the international event, she said.

Fajr Cup International Badminton Championships will open on February 4 and will be continued until February 8.

