World Transplant Games Federation hails Iran presence in UK event

Iranian team won 95 medals at the 2019 World Transplant Games in Newcastle, the UK, from August 17 to 24 and stood at the third place.

About 2,500 athletes from 56 world countries competed in archery, badminton, table tennis, swimming, petanque, etc. in the 2019 World Transplant Games.

Iran's 60-member team of transplant and specific patients could receive 26 gold medals, 36 silver and 33 bronze at the competitions.

The UK clinched the championship title and the US was the second.

Iran had ranked 11th at the previous edition of the competitions.

