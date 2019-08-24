24 August 2019 - 10:21
Iran 3rd at World Transplant Games 2019

Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA – Iranian team won 95 medals at the 2019 World Transplant Games standing at the third place, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran's 60-member team of transplant and specific patients could receive 26 gold medals, 36 silver and 33 bronze at the competitions.

The UK clinched the championship title and the US was the second.

At the closing ceremony of the event, the World Transplant Games Federation hailed successful presence of the Iranian team.

Athletes from world countries competed in archery, badminton, table tennis, swimming and petanque.  in the World Transplant Games held in Newcastle, the UK, from August 17 to 24.

