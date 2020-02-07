Shamkhani: Exaggerating delusive threats enemy’s tool against Iran

Addressing a meeting which was held on the occasion of National Air Force Day in Tehran, Shamkhani said undoubtedly the Arab-Jewish-Western triangle will be defeated again.

Elaborating on the various dimensions of threats promoted by the US against Iran, he said US’ hybrid war against Iran which is aimed at submitting and toppling is doomed to failure thanks to knowledge, science, responsibility, vigilance, preparation and national integration.

Shamkhani also referred to undermining the reality and aggrandizing the delusive threats as other devices of perception warfare.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for being prepared to face perception warfare to prevent irreparable damages.

Shamkhani added that Saddam Hussein and his supporters imposed the war against Iran aiming to topple the country and the Iranian nation proved that defeat and death are the fate of those who have delusion.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish