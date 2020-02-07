Islamic Revolution hindering US, Zionist regime to dominate Muslim world

Addressing his second sermon of Friday Prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said that Bahman 22 (the day in February 1979 when the Islamic Revolution became victorious) was an event in history and this event fulfilled the goals of the prophets in the history of humanity.

We need to look at the period before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Arab and Islamic countries, and see what was going on at that time, he said.

The interim Imam of Tehran emphasized that without Bahman 22, the US and the Zionists would have dominated the world and Iran while the politics, economy, culture, and ethics in Iran all were all under the domination of the Americans and the Zionists.

Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the United Nations and the Security Council stated that Palestine should be divided into Arab and Jewish parts and that Iran and the Jews were brothers, he said.

The Tehran's interim Friday Prayers Leader also said that Bahman 22 was a great event even in other countries and now the enemies have plans to dominate and have plans in this regard but "we are witnessing any program that the US is willing to fulfill goes nowhere".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish