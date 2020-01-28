Zarif derides US "Vision for Peace"

"The so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that but it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Supreme Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy and said that the Deal of the Century is, God willing, doomed to fail.

9376**2050

