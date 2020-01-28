Iran regrets Saudi FM's remarks, terms such claims as disgusting

Criticizing recent remarks by Saudi Arabian foreign minister in an interview with CNN, he said that since Saudi Arabia sees itself as step-father of Daesh and terrorist groups, it thinks that martyrdom of commanders of resistance has ensured security for the terrorist groups and their sponsors.

Mousavi also called on Saudi foreign minister to consult the reference book of the 'International Law' on the issue of 'legitimate defense' to see legal findings on the meaning of the concepts, saying that it is disgusting to see Saudi foreign minister describes a clear terror as legitimate defense.

Assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani by the US army in another country's soil without its coordination, which was called as an action running counter to international regulations by the host country, is against all international norms. Saudi Arabia is considered an accomplice to Trump, as it supports the crime.

Mousavi also reiterated that exit of the alien forces from the region will ensure regional security.

Saudis in alliance with Trump terrorist government and child-killer Zionists played a crucial role in escalating regional crises, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish