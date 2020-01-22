Persian Gulf states should negotiate for security, senior official says

Referring to Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi's to Tehran, Mahmoud Vaezi said bin Alawi did not have a message to Tehran. The visit was for mutual relations, which are expanding now.

Vaezi said that a noticeable part of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Tehran was about mutual ties and Persian Gulf's security.

Emir of Qatar arrived in Tehran on January 12 and negotiated with top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Vaezi said that Tehran-Riyadh ties should not become like Tehran-Washington relations. Saudi Arabia is a neighbor of Iran. There is a problem that is worsened by the Saudi invasion of Yemen.

Iran's policy has always been having good ties with regional countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country and Iran had good ties with it, and it is beneficial to both sides to solve their problems and not let the Zionist regime and the enemies of Islam to misuse the rift.

Regarding the AFC's decision to deprive the Iranian teams of hosting games, he said that it is "an unsporting and unprofessional move".

He added that with inspection, one can understand that it has been a political decision.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iran's sports officials and managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

9417**2050

Follow on Twitter @IrnaEnglish