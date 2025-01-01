'Trump’s assassination of Gen. Soleimani greatest service to global terrorism’

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony for the fifth anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom, Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC’s Quds Force, reflected on his decades-long relationship with General Soleimani, especially during serving as his deputy for 22 years in the Quds Force, noting that he was an unparalleled international figure in combating terrorism.

He credited General Soleimani with dismantling terrorist groups like Daesh and al-Qaeda, bringing regional and global security.

"While innocent people fell victim to terrorists and atrocities like beheadings by Daesh, it was Soleimani who eradicated these terrorists and ensured security for Iran and the region," he said.

Masjedi lamented that Soleimani, a figure he described as a symbol of anti-terror efforts, became a victim of a targeted killing, orchestrated by the former US president.

General Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, an event that escalated tensions between Iran and the United States.

