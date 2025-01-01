Middle East to be shaped by people's will, not Netanyahu's desires: Iranian ambassador

Speaking during a commemoration ceremony for the fifth anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom in Tehran on Wednesday, Al-e Sadeq emphasized that the region's populace seeks the destruction of the Zionist regime.

Any form of compromise with this regime is a strategic error and a betrayal of the Palestinian people, Al-e Sadeq said.

The ambassador reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and security in the region, particularly in neighboring countries.

"We believe in peace and security in Syria … and advocate for its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the end of the Zionist occupation in the country to allow for the formation of an inclusive government representing all factions and citizens of Syria," he added.

General Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, an event that escalated tensions between Iran and the United States.

9341**2050