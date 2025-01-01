Average age of Iranian population risen to 32 years: Official

During a ceremony on Wednesday, Vahid Dastjerdi highlighted that Iran's population is aging, noting that if this trend continues, by 2052, 33% of the country's population will be elderly.

Currently, 10% of society is elderly, but in the next 40 years, this figure is expected to triple, leading to significant social and economic challenges, she added.

Dastjerdi warned that if the trend of population decline persists, Iran may no longer be recognized as a significant country by the year 2100.

She noted that the average age of the Iranian population has risen from 22 years to 32 years, reflecting the rapid aging process.

Additionally, she emphasized that the reduction in the population growth rate is a multifaceted issue that requires attention to cultural and social factors, expressing her appreciation for individuals working in this challenging field.

Dastjerdi called upon all government officials to collaborate and take action to address the population crisis and protect the health of mothers and infants.

