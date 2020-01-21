US player says Iran very safe country

Speaking to reporters, Petty said that despite the escalation between Iran and the US over the last few months, Iranians' behavior has not changed toward him.

He added that all American players in the Iranian Super League have the same idea with regard to safety in Iran.

The American player also rejected gossips regarding him that Iran is not a safe country and he is afraid of being Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi derided the AFC for a declaration to cancel Iran hosting Asian Champions League, saying Saudis have unfairly misused the air disaster and martyrdom of innocent passengers to their own benefit.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

