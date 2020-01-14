Vaezi says Iran-Qatar talks, fruitful

Although the visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Tehran was short, bilateral talks and meetings were effective, Vaezi wrote on his Instagram page.

Emir of Qatar arrived in Tehran on January 12 and negotiated with top Iranian officials including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Vaezi said he has held cordial talks with Qatari Emir before the start of official negotiations.

As Iran and Qatar have always enjoyed longstanding and historical relations and stood by each other in difficult conditions, they will develop ties more than before, he noted.

