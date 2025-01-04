Iranian Super League: Shahrdari Urmia beats Shahdab Yazd

Shahrdari Urmia triumphed over Shahdab Yazd 3-1 on January 1, 2025, during Day 16 of the Iranian Volleyball Super League at Shahedieh Stadium in Yazd, central Iran.

