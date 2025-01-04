IRGC stages military drill in western Iran

“Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19” military drill began on Saturday in western Iran, involving specialized units from the IRGC Ground Forces, focusing on rapid reaction operations.

A key component of the war game is the rapid transfer of forces and equipment to the exercise area.

The IRGC Ground Forces have deployed various units, including the "Mirza Kuchak Khan" special forces brigade, to the drill zone.

The Commander of Najaf Ashraf West Headquarters, Mohammad Nazar Azimi, stated that the first phase of the war game series has commenced in the Oramanat region of Kermanshah.

He added that the purpose of the exercise is to enhance defense capabilities and increase the authority.

He further noted that new weapons and equipment would be used in the drill, adding that the capabilities of the local population and the Basij (volunteer) forces would also be utilized.

Emphasizing the importance of conducting this exercise in the border areas, the IRGC commander stated that Kermanshah region has seen many acts of bravery during the period of the Holy Defense and in confronting opposing groups and today this drill is being held to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces and enhance the security of the region.

Also, IRGC recently announced in a statement that the combined and joint military exercise, known as the Eqtedar (Authority) drill, will take place in the coming days.

As part of the Armed Forces' annual program, this year's exercise is designed to be conducted in a combined and joint format, addressing new threats posed by the enemy, it added.

The statement emphasized that one of the key objectives of this exercise is to enhance coordination and synergy in both the defensive and offensive capabilities of the armed forces. Additionally, it aims to facilitate the practical use of new military equipment to effectively counter enemy threats.

