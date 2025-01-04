Head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq says no one can dissolve PMF

Shaikh Humam Hamoudi made the remark at a ceremony to mark the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Top Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and PMF Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ayam TV reported on Saturday. Both commanders were key anti-terror icons, martyred in a US drone strike near Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

A decision to dissolve the PMF is neither in the power of the Iraqi prime minister nor the president and other officials, said the leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, which is a Shia political party.

He emphasized that such a decision is in the hands of the Iraqi people who formed the PMF.

Shaikh Humam Hamoudi hailed the PMF for its contribution to stability, security and development in Iraq, arguing that the country will not turn a blind eye to its security by losing one of its key organizations.

