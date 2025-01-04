Jan 4, 2025, 1:42 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85709871
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq says no one can dissolve PMF

Jan 4, 2025, 1:42 PM
News ID: 85709871
Head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq says no one can dissolve PMF

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Shaikh Humam Hamoudi has emphasized that nobody has the authority to dissolve the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) because the Iraqi nation has decided to form the force.

Download 4 MB

Shaikh Humam Hamoudi made the remark at a ceremony to mark the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Top Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and PMF Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ayam TV reported on Saturday. Both commanders were key anti-terror icons, martyred in a US drone strike near Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

A decision to dissolve the PMF is neither in the power of the Iraqi prime minister nor the president and other officials, said the leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, which is a Shia political party.

He emphasized that such a decision is in the hands of the Iraqi people who formed the PMF.

Shaikh Humam Hamoudi hailed the PMF for its contribution to stability, security and development in Iraq, arguing that the country will not turn a blind eye to its security by losing one of its key organizations.  

6125**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .