Cost of Israel's presence in Gaza is more army casualties: Israeli media

The Israeli army now wants to deploy another military division to the Gaza Strip, which is the fourth division, Alon Ben David, a military affairs analyst was quoted by Maariv as saying.

He stressed that Israeli cannot destroy all the supporters of Hamas.

The stockpile of Hamas supporters in the Gaza Strip is unlimited, and we still could not get the last rockets and RPGs, he noted.

He warned the Israeli leaders, saying, "If we do not take advantage of our outcomes now, we will find ourselves useless and exhausted in the Gaza Strip for several years, and we will not be able to release the captives."

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

