Turkiye launches artillery attacks on different areas of northern Syria

According to al-Mayadeen, local sources said that Turkish attacks have taken place against the positions of the Syrian Kurdish forces supported by the US, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Ain al-Arab and Ain Isa.

So far, no reports have been provided on the amount of casualties and possible damages of these attacks.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced yesterday that a ceasefire between Türkiye and the SDF is in place around the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, an official of the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that there is no talk of a ceasefire agreement between Ankara and the Kurdish armed forces supported by the US.

2050