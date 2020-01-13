Qatari Emir stresses holding dialogue on regional issues

"This visit comes at a sensitive time in the region. We have agreed with the brothers and also HE President that the only solution to these crises is first a de-escalation from all and dialogue is the only solution to these crises," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, Hamad Al Thani said that his country never forgets Iran's stances and assistance in troubled times.

Qatari Emir arrived in Iran on Sunday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

During the meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Sheikh Hamad Al Thani further thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran’s assistance, support, and stance in the face of sanctions imposed on Qatar.

Ayatollah Khamenei also regarded the current situation of West Asia as unfavorable and went on to say: The region's unfavorable situation is due to the corrupt presence of the United States and its cohorts; and the only solution for countering that is to rely on cooperation among the countries of the region.

