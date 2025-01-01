Iran summons Saudi ambassador over execution of nationals

The Director General of the Consular Affairs Office at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karimi Shasati, reacted on Wednesday to the reports about the execution of six Iranian nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking, expressing the Iranian ministry's strong protest against this action.

"These individuals were sentenced to death by the Saudi judiciary several years ago on drug trafficking charges. Throughout this time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has consistently worked to provide them with consular services and to reduce their sentences. However, executing death sentences without prior notification to the embassy is unacceptable and violates international law, including the Convention on Consular Relations," he added.

"The Saudi ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he received a note outlining the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest. This action was deemed inconsistent with the overall trend of judicial cooperation between the two countries. The note emphasized the need for Saudi Arabia to provide a necessary explanation regarding this matter," stated Karimi Shasati.

A legal-consular delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also scheduled to depart for the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to follow up on the issue.

3266**2050