New horizons in Iran-Qatar economic relations: Envoy

The meeting took place on December 10-11 under the leadership of Qatar's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and with the participation of Iran's Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi. The summit aimed to foster economic cooperation and constructive interaction between the two nations.

Over 60 representatives from various governmental and private sectors from both countries attended the meeting.

In an interview with IRNA published on Wednesday, Ambassador Ali Salehabadi discussed the achievements of the commission.

He noted that the meeting's outcomes included a review of capacities based on new scientific and technological developments, particularly in the global economy, to open new avenues for cooperation in the future.

The participants, he said, examined various topics to increase trade volume between Iran and Qatar, emphasizing alignment with modern developments in the global economy, investment in mutually beneficial sectors, and leveraging the potential of tourism.

The delegates also agreed to develop cooperation between the chambers of commerce of both countries, and establish specialized committees in various fields such as trade, customs, culture, tourism, and youth sports, according to the ambassador.

Concurrent with the commission meeting, a 40-member trade delegation from the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber visited Qatar's free trade zone, facilitated by the Iranian embassy, Salehabadi said. A seminar introducing business opportunities was held at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, attended by the Iranian and Qatari traders.

Citing statistics from Iran’s customs office (IRICA), the ambassador said the value of trade between Iran and Qatar reached $191 million in the first eight months of the calendar year (March 20 to August 20)-- a 25% increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s main exports to Qatar, Salehabadi noted, include agricultural products, fruits, seafood, building materials, minerals, carpets, and dried fruits, while the imported goods from Qatar primarily consisted of intermediary products.

