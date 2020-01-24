FM Zarif: Iran doesn't set pre-conditions for dialogue

"Normal countries don’t operate abattoirs disguised as consulates," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“Normal countries don’t attack their neighbors, (don't) cause a humanitarian crisis, and (don't) refuse to talk," he added.

Iranian top diplomat noted: "Nonetheless, WE don’t set preconditions for dialog."

Earlier, Zarif in a message said that Tehran is to give high priority to expansion of cooperation with its neighbors as well as countries in the region.

He also stressed the fact that Iran has never left the negotiating table, saying the country has not closed the doors to negotiations.

He also said: "#Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbors, and we declare our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region, and we welcome any step that restores hope to its people and brings them stability and prosperity."

