Iran: Zionist regime root cause of all bitter happenings in ME

In its report, the Iranian embassy referred to recent audacious remarks made by Israeli envoy to Azerbaijan George Dick about Iran, saying the Zionist regime's cunning to deceive public opinions will not be able to clean the black background of the Israeli regime with regard to occupation, terror, and massacre.

The reason behind the Israeli regime's malice toward the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was that he foiled Zionists' plots aiming to destroy Islamic culture and civilization by the ISIS terrorists.

The report said thanks to high-level brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, Israeli diplomat's misuse of Azeri media is the sign of disrespect to the hosting country.

George Dick has recently made some claims against Iran and General Soleimani.

Iranian embassy released this report upon some Azeri media requests.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish