Iran's foreign ministry releases statement on Zarif's interview with Spiegel

The Iranian foreign ministry noted that if the United States is keen on negotiating, it should go back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that left it and remove all sanctions.

Asked by Der Spiegel, a few days ago, whether he rules out the possibility of negotiations with the US following the assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Zarif had said that “no, I never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities."

"For us, it doesn’t matter who is sitting in the White House. What matters is how they behave," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and come back to the negotiating table, and said, "We’re still at the negotiating table. They’re the ones who left. The US has inflicted great harm on the Iranian people. The day will come when they will have to compensate for that. We have a lot of patience.”

The foreign ministry's Monday statement is as follows:

1. One of the goals of the United States in the diplomatic battle with the Islamic Republic of Iran is to present a militant image of Iran, the one it had sought to create for decades through the media and psychological warfare.

This false and contradictory picture of the Islamic system collapsed following the JCPOA negotiations and the world found out that making the Islamic Republic of Iran a security issue is the Zionist deceit and that Iran is not only a law-abiding and rational country but also at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

The unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the assertion that the nuclear was in favor of Iran and that the United States was harmed - while demonstrating Iran's strong diplomatic and logical ability to defend the legitimacy and demands of the Iranian nation - actually proved that in the fact it is the United States of America that has failed to abide by international law and is abstaining from dialogue and violating international obligations.

By the assassination of Martyr Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism, it has been proven to the world's public opinion that it is the US government that is at the forefront of terrorism protectors worldwide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to defending the dignity of the Islamic Republic by utilizing its legal and diplomatic abilities and has succeeded, in the international arena, by relying on the strategic support and guidance of the supreme leader in representing the Islamic Republic in the region and in the world, despite the unlawful pressures and efforts of the United States of America.

