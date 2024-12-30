Israel unsuccessful in countering Ansarullah’s attacks: Analysts

Alon Ben David, an analyst at Israel’s Channel 13, said, "Israel is aware of the limitations of its ability to decide in Yemen," noting that the conflict will not be resolved by individual attacks.

Amos Harel, an analyst at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, stated that Ansarullah’s missiles indicate that the issue will not be resolved soon and that Israel in now in another war of attrition – this time with Yemen.

In a related development, The New York Times reported early on Monday that “Israel is being challenged by intensifying attacks” from Yemen’s Ansarullah.

To compensate for its “lack of precise intelligence on the whereabouts of the group’s leaders and weapons stores,” Israel tries to frame its actions as an international issue, the American newspaper reported.

Even Israel’s warplanes and the regime’s retaliatory strikes against Yemen, which recently damaged the international airport in the Yemeni capital, could not shake the Yemenis’ determination, the report says.

1483**9417