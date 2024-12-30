WHO calls for end of Israel’s attacks on Gaza hospitals

On his X account on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also called for access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat,” Adhanom said.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of service — following the raid, forced patient and staff evacuation and the detention of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya two days ago. His whereabouts are unknown. We call for his immediate release.

“We urge Israel to ensure their health care needs and rights are upheld.”

According to the latest report from the Health Ministry of Palestine, over 45,500 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war in the Strip in October 2023.

