Israeli forces detain several Palestinian patients while transferring them between two Gaza hospitals

According to Palestine’s Wafa news agency, the regime’s forces detained four out of ten patients being transferred on Sunday night from Indonesia Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

One of the detainees is said to be in critical condition.

This happened two days after Israeli forces set fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which was the only functioning medical facility in the north of the Gaza Strip.

They kidnapped medical staff, paramedics and patients, forcing them to strip off and transferring them to an unknown location.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, said that the UN Security Council and the international community are responsible for the crime at Kamal Adwan Hospital, adding, "We have no trust in the international community."

