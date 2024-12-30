Iran, Oman stress need for inclusive government in Syria

During a press conference with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday, Araghchi said they had extensive discussions on Syria and agreed on the need to preserve its territorial integrity, unity, and respect for all ethnicities and religions.

“Iran’s positions have much in common with Oman and most countries in the region, and we all want independence and stability in Syria,” he said.

On regional issues, Araghchi and Al Busaidi expressed aligned views. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the opening of humanitarian aid corridors.

On Yemen, Araghchi condemned US and Israeli actions, reaffirmed Iran’s support for Yemen’s territorial integrity, and stressed the importance of resuming peace talks to prevent further conflict.

Araghchi clarified that no messages were exchanged with the US during this visit, stating that Oman has played a key role in facilitating communication in past nuclear negotiations, but currently, necessary messages are conveyed via the Swiss Embassy.

The Monday talks between the two diplomats also highlighted the growing relations between Iran and Oman. Araghchi noted that trade between the two countries tripled between 2020 and 2023, reaching $2.5 billion last year. He announced plans for an economic commission meeting in Muscat next month to further enhance bilateral ties.

For his part, Al Busaidi highlighted the historical depth of Iran-Oman relations and delivered a written message from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Iranian officials, emphasizing continued consultations and cooperation.

He reiterated Oman’s commitment to a policy of non-interference, particularly in Syria, and its support for Syria’s sovereignty and regional role. “We seek to align efforts within the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council to support Syria’s independence and promote common goals,” he said.

