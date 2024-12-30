Dec 30, 2024, 1:02 PM
Canada bans MKO chief, group members from entering

Tehran, IRNA - The MKO terrorist group which had planned to transfer from Albania to Canada has faced a reaction from the Canadian government and public opinion and has failed to transfer 500 terrorists from Albania to Canada.

Considering the actions of this group in Canada and its attempt to bribe some Members of Parliament, the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness of Canada, also known as Public Safety Canada, has imposed special restrictions on the group in Canada.

The most important action taken by the Canadian government is the announcement of a ban on the entry of Maryam Rajavi and the central staff of the terror group to Canada.

Additionally, according to the media, the Canadian government has banned the relocation of the group's members from Albania to Canada.

