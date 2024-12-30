Will TRT Farsi broadcast impartial or biased programs?

TRT Farsi is the Persian-language service of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

TRT’s 9th digital news channel aims to bring impartial news to millions of Persian speakers around the world, becoming the 12th foreign language platform in TRT’s international news network, according to the YouTube channel of TRT World.

Recently, Tukey has launched TRT Farsi, apparently aiming to provide analyses and commentaries for Persian-speaking viewers.

Although no further details have yet been announced about the network's activity, from the perspective of political-media analysis, some experts say that the network's activity may be aimed at influencing Iranian Azeri speakers.

Hamid Ziayiparvar, an experienced journalis, told IRNA in an interview that because TRT is the official network of the Turkish government, the country’s stances will be released in Persian.

He stressed that the impact of Turkish media in the field of news is low, predicting that Turkish state radio and television organizations will not be popular among Iranian audience.

Meanwhile, Salar Seyfoddini, an expert in geopolitics, says that Turkey will not use this Persian-language medium for tourism purposes only or even to broadcast series and films, and will abuse it as a tool in the near future after attracting an audience.

The expert questioned the political background of certain participants of the opening ceremony of TRT Farsi.

Turkey will take steps in the near future in relation to Iran's national interests, for example in northern Iraq, inside Iran or the South Caucasus. Ankara will need media to this end, and TRT Farsi could be a handy tool, he speculated.

