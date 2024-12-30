Hamas uses Israeli drone to target Zionist settlements

According to Palestine’s Shahab news agency on Monday, Zionist sources said that the Al-Qassam Brigades succeeded in taking control of an Israeli drone and subsequently launched it at Zionist settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The report indicated that the regime's army had not mentioned this incident before it was made public; then, a spokesperson for the Zionist army admitted to this event in statements.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that in two operations in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, they destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank and shot down one of the regime's drones.

It also released a video showing the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank and an Evo Max drone belonging to the occupiers in the Al-Nuseirat camp, located in central Gaza.

The Hamas military wing emphasized that one of their fighters was able to detonate an improvised explosive device at a close range among a group of occupying forces in northern Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that after 451 days of war, the Israeli regime has still not achieved its objectives of destroying the Hamas movement and returning the Zionist captives from Gaza.

