Israel continues to pound Gaza as war enters its 451st day

Dozens of Palestinians are killed or injured on a daily basis in Gaza where relentless airstrikes hit different areas including centers sheltering the displaced people, London-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, also known as The New Arab, reported on Monday.

The war continues in Gaza as ceasefire negotiations remain stalled, with the Hamas Resistance Movement blaming the deadlock on the Israeli regime.

“The enemy disrupts the negotiations at every stage and does not accept the agreements made. The enemy is not ready to completely withdraw from Gaza and stop the war, and insists on this issue,” Senior Hamas Official Osama Hamdan told Al-Aqsa Network.

Hamdan said that Hamas has shown flexibility regarding the release of the Israeli captives in return for a cessation of hostilities, the Israeli military’s complete withdrawal from Gaza, as well as aid delivery and reconstruction there.

Hamas also consulted with mediators, Türkiye and other parties to gain a global position in order to compel the Israeli regime to stop the war, he added.

