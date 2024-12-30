Iran plans to launch specialized AI laboratory: Official

Minaie made the announcement on Monday, without giving a specified date for the launch of the AI laboratory, but said it would focus on finding solutions to the existing energy imbalance, air pollution and other issued related to people’s daily lives.

He also said that the launch of the laboratory is part of the government’s efforts to address all the issues threating people’s lives, using capabilities of universities, labs, private sector, as well as knowledge-based companies, among others.

The official further said that the use of clean energy is a top priority to address the current shortages, adding that one of the prerequisites for using clean energy is to create a smart city.

Accordingly, in consultations with the authorities of the Qeshm Free Zone, a district has been considered for the creation of a pilot smart city, said Minaie.

