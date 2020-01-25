Passengers from China and East Asia undergo examination at IKIA

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. Like SARS, it can spread among people through the respiratory tract. The first case of the new virus was confirmed on December 31, 2019.

The virus has since been detected in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States.

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 1279 people.

Khoshkhoo told IRNA on Saturday that according to WHO guidelines and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the Border Health Center has been established at Imam Khomeini Airport for years, which controls the health status of incoming passengers.

He stated that in accordance with the international regulations, the center constantly examines the passengers suspected of symptoms.

