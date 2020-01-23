Zarif: Iran always stands by China

"In the fight against the new coronavirus-infected pneumonia epidemic, the Chinese government responded in a timely and decisive manner, and people from all over the country were united in their hearts, so that people were confident that China would win the epidemic prevention and control war," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"I hope that all Chinese people will have a healthy and peaceful Spring Festival and wish the Chinese people a healthy year of the rat! Regardless of adversity or adversity, Iran has always stood by the Chinese people," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi attended the Chinese diplomatic mission in Tehran and congratulated the New Chinese Year.

Chinese New Year is a Chinese festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festival is usually referred to as the Spring Festival in mainland China and is one of several Lunar New Years in Asia.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish