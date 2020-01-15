Flash floods once again suspend Pak-Iran freight train  

A Pakistan Railways official told media that routine operation had been suspended since January 6th. It was partially resumed after three days, but suspended again the next day as major parts of Noshki and Chagai districts received heavy rains.

The official said the floodwater had swept away more than 150 lower parts of the railway track, making it vulnerable to derailment. He said a goods train on the way from Quetta to the Iranian city of Mirjaveh was stopped in Dalbandin to avoid any accident.

Repair work on the damaged parts of the railway track had begun, but it would take at least ten days to restore the routine service due to the unavailability of required machinery and lack of human resource, the official said.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 523 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

