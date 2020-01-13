Iran to offer full cooperation in paying for Ukrainian plane damages: official

Soleimani said in a press conference that because the plane was mistakenly hit with a rocket, Iran and Ukraine will have talks about the damages.

Soleimani said that the Central Insurance company of Iran has no responsibility in this regard but the government may need its expert advice to use in the talks.

He added that the Iranian companies had issued insurance for the Iranian passengers to cover them at foreign destinations, but the plane crashed in Iran.

The Iranian planes are insured by Iran, but this one belonged to Ukraine so it had insurance coverage by Ukraine, he said, adding that he was not aware of details of the insurance of the plane, but the plane, the passengers, and other issues should be included.

He also said since passengers were from different nationalities and different insurance policies so the number of compensations should be negotiated.

9417**1424

