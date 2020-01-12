Rouhani: US military presence makes region chaotic

Stressing the need for collective efforts for promoting stability and security in the region, he called for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Rouhani extended condolences over death of Swedish nationals in the recent air crash, saying that Iran will continue investigation until ultimate results are achieved and it will clearly declare all its gains from research operations.

Noting that the US military presence in the region and assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani has made the region turbulent and sparked nations' anger, he said that all should join hands and restore security to the region and let peace and calm prevail in the region.

Describing Iran's strike on the Ein Ul-Asad Base as completely legal and in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter and for legitimate defend from the country, he said that Americans are responsible for all the recent incidents occurred in the region.

"We all should condemn US crimes with an explicit tone," Rouhani reiterated.

Lofven, for his part, expressed condolences over death of a number of Iranian people in the recent air crash, calling for undertaking transparent investigations to determine causes of the incident.

Since tension have increased in the region in a unprecedented manner, all should pave the way for peace and stability with self-restraint and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other countries, he said.

Sweden along with the other European countries is against heightened tension in the region and welcomes boosting cooperation with Iran in line with promoting security and stability in the region, he said.

