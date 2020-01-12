Shamkhani: No intention to cover reasons behind crash of Ukrainian plane

Shamkhani attended a commemoration ceremony held for Mohammad Hossein and Zainab Asadi Lari, two victims of the Ukrainian plane crash and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider themselves to be the main mourner of this national mourning, he said.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council pointed to the 41-year-old sacrifice of IRGC in various fields to defend the people's security and pointed out that the sadness and regret of the IRGC commanders and forces are unprecedented for this tragic incident.

Shamkhani further said that the prolongation of the reason behind the Ukrainian plane's crash was due to the necessity to investigate all the hypotheses, including "possible enemy actions in Jamming", "hacking systems", "intrusion" and other related factors.

He stated that from the first hours of the plane crash, the Islamic Republic of Iran, by inviting and accepting a range of foreign concerned countries, provided the conditions for an expert review of the accident without any limitations, which was a sign of our good faith in the careful pursuit and honest reporting of the results.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council made the remark that from the beginning there was no intention to conceal the causes of the incident, especially given the nature and technical characteristics of the detecting indicators, it is basically impossible to conceal it.

Shamkhani concluded that it is important to note that proving any of the factors affecting the missile firing could have put the country in a very different way of informing and responding to this event.

