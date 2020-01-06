Zarif showcases sea of humanity to Trump

"Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region?" he asked Trump.

"And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?" he added.

"End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun," he noted.

Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant-General Soleimani, the hero of liberating the Middle East from the vice and wickedness of the US-made terror groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of Late General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

