Zarif: We are standing tall

"A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries.,"Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi summoned the Swiss envoy looking after the US interest section to convey protest to the US President Donald Trump over his threat to target Iranian cultural sites prohibited by the International Humanitarian Law governing the armed conflicts.

Araghchi said that the threats posed by the US president to target Iranian cultural heritage runs counter to the Peremptory Norms of the International Law and are amounted to war crimes.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish