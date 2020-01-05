Zarif: Iran to continue full cooperation with IAEA

"As 5th & final REMEDIAL step under paragraph 36 of JCPOA, there will no longer be any restriction on number of centrifuges," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "This step is within JCPOA & all 5 steps are reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations."

"Iran's full cooperation w/IAEA will continue," he noted.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The cabinet said Iran will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

Thus, it added, Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet stressed, Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal, the cabinet announced.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish