Pakistani media widely cover Gen Soleimani funeral

In their reports they said tide of mourners flooded in the Iranian cities especially Tehran weeping and beating their chests in homage to top Iranian military commander.

Carrying portraits of their hero, the crowd gathered at Tehran University before Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers for the martyred general.

Media said that children, teenagers, relatives, veterans, families of martyrs of imposed war 1980-1988 and people from all walks of life attended the funeral.

They reported Supreme Leader appeared to cry as he prayed over the flag-draped coffins containing the remains of Soleimani and five other "martyrs" killed in the strike.

The body of Qasem Soleimani was returned to Iran on Sunday and driven on shoulders of thousands of mourners.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

