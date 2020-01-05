Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone: Pak army

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor talking to a private channel said these sentiments had been expressed by both the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"Pakistan will not be party to anyone or anything but will be a partner of peace and peace alone," he said, quoting Prime Minister Imran.

In reply to a question regarding the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US he said the regional situation had been altered and Pakistan would play its role in helping peace prevail.

Shortly after, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) during a call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed the need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nation Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that response to a military action will surely be a military action.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

