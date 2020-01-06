Pakistani minister condemns Gen Soleimani assassination

Ghulam Sarwar Khan talking to reporters expressed worries over the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, which “will surely have serious implications” for Pakistan.

He condemned the killing in Baghdad, which he said, made the regional situation very dangerous. He advised all the parties to exercise restraint over the situation.

“There are some rules in the world. Protecting high-value personalities is also one of these rules,” Sarwar told reporters.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

Earlier Pakistan army spokesman and director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor declared in categorical terms that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against anyone and would continue to play its role in establishing durable peace in the region.

