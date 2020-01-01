Jan 1, 2020, 8:09 PM
Iranian striker scores sensational bicycle kick goal vs Chelsea

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – Iranian football player Alireza Jahanbakhsh netted a stunning bicycle kick goal for Brighton against Chelsea in Premier League.

The 26-year-old player's overhead kick earned Brighton a point against Chelsea.

The acrobatic finish was Jahanbakh's 2nd goal for the club in Premier League.

